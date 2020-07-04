Marshall says no on Medicare for All

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Roger Marshall votes no on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act.

Representative Roger Marshall says he voted no on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act because it will “destroy innovation.”

“Both Democrats and Republicans want to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act,” says Rep. Marshall. “With today’s vote, Democrats want to double down and take more steps toward replacing our health care system with ‘Medicare For All’, which means less health care for seniors and rationed health care for everyone.”

Marshall says he is leading a patient-centered solution that would eliminate the pre-existing conditions issue.

“Today’s legislation will destroy innovation and the cure for Alzheimer’s and many other cancers will be left in a chemistry lab,” says Marshall. “The Republican patient-centered solution, which I am leading, solves the pre-existing conditions issue, increases patient choices and decreases costs so that every American can have access to quality and affordable care, and innovative miracle drugs. It’s time to put patients back in charge of their health care - not government.”

