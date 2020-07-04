Advertisement

Marshall angered by Supreme Court abortion ruling

(GRAYDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall says he is deeply angered by the Supreme Court ruling on June Medical Services v. Russo.

Congressman Roger Marshall released a statement saying he is frustrated and angered by the Supreme Court ruling on the most recent abortion rights case June Medical Services v. Russo.

Marshall, an OB/GYN for 25 years, says ashamed of the decision made.

“I am frustrated and angered by today’s Supreme Court ruling,” said Rep. Marshall. “As an OB/GYN of 25 years, I have personally cared for women in emergency situations after they were driving home from a botched abortion at Tiller’s murder clinic. It is necessary to require abortion clinics to comply with basic regulations protecting these women. Beyond the obvious tragedy of abortion, today’s ruling will put the lives and direct health of women at risk. A shameful and wrong decision.”

