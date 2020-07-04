Advertisement

Manhattan restaurant closes after 30 years

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harry’s Restaurant will close mid-July after 30 years of service to the Manhattan downtown area.

Harry’s Restaurant says it will be closing July 18 after serving the Manhattan area for 30 years.

The restaurant says it was founded by Julie Haynes in 1990 and operated since its sale to Evan and Andrea Grier in 2006. The head chef, Cadell Bynum, has provided culinary direction for 25 years.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision,” said Evan Grier, Harry’s managing partner. “Our team will forever cherish the fond memories created within these special walls alongside of our customers who chose us for some of the most important moments in their lives. They made Harry’s successful for three decades.”

Harry’s says the COVID-19 pandemic created significant economic setbacks which proved fatal for the restaurant.

“Harry’s has survived downturns; however, this one proves insurmountable,” Evan Grier said. “The impact of COVID-19 and the uncertainty ahead is too much for Harry’s to overcome.”

The restaurant sits in the Wareham Hotel building which is owned by the descendants of the restaurant’s namesake Harry P. Wareham, who still own the hotel.

“The Wareham family has been incredibly supportive of Harry’s, and of us personally, during our 14-year tenure as Harry’s owners and operators,” Andrea Grier said. “It has been an honor to be a part of the legacy of this landmark building. We are eager to see what the future holds for the magical space at 418 Poyntz Avenue.”

The Griers said over the years Harry’s expanded beyond the restaurant and the former deli by opening Bourbon & Baker and creating LOLO Hospitality which operates the Tallgrass Tap House.

“We are blessed with very talented colleagues and our goal is to create memorable experiences for our guests. We’ve decided to focus that energy on Bourbon & Baker and Tallgrass Tap House and are excited for the future of both of those brands,” Evan Grier said. “Although it’s still in development, we are working to create a new concept for Manhattan and look forward to creating jobs for our team and community.”

Harry’s says it will continue operating on Tuesdays through Saturdays through Friday, July 17, for dine-in and carry out orders. Patrons are encouraged to use unexpired gift cards and reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited seating capacity.

Reservations, carry out orders and frequently asked questions can be found on Harry’s website.

