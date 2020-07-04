Advertisement

Lake Shawnee shows off hot rods

The Lake Shawnee Car Show gave out 25 prizes to drivers. The socially distancing event brought in more than 100 cars on July 4.
The Lake Shawnee Car Show gave out 25 prizes to drivers. The socially distancing event brought in more than 100 cars on July 4.(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cruisin Kansas car show on Lake Shawnee brought out more than 100 people.

The Spirit of Kansas event was cancelled earlier this week, but that didn’t stop Ed White from bringing in all kinds of cars.

He said people were following social distancing rules and maintaining cleanliness. He was excited with the turnout and the atmosphere. He said the car show was a safe way to celebrate the 4th of July.

“Anybody that comes out to these car shows and shows some interest, hey, I like all of them because they show an effort they put into it,” said White. “Now obviously some guys have more money in their cars, you can tell that by looking at them, but I think they’re all good to me. Whether ‘Cruise Night’ cars or show cars, or whatever, they’re all good to me.”

25 prizes were given out to drivers. There were two judges tallying points.

White is hoping they will be back next year and that they can bring in a younger audience with the exposure they had today.

