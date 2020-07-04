KU launches first Summer Speaker Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU launches the first Summer Speaker Series to bring lively community discussions during a socially distant summer.

The University of Kansas says it is launching the first annual Summer Speaker Series to bring a lively discussion to the community while much of the nation practices social distancing and other COVID-19 preventative safety measures.

The Hall Center for Humanities says the fall programming will begin online and shift to in person when it is safe to do so, but all events will be filmed and live-streamed.

The Center says the Speaker Series schedule is as follows:

Summer 2020 Speaker Series July 14: Kwame Anthony Appiah, professor of philosophy and law at New York University, will talk about his recent book, “The Lies That Bind: Rethinking Identity.” This event replaces the postponed event from March. July 28: Deirdre Cooper Owens, Charles and Linda Wilson Professor in the History of Medicine and director of the Humanities in Medicine Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and director of the program in African American history at The Library Company of Philadelphia, will talk about her book “Medical Bondage: Race, Gender, and the Origins of American Gynecology.” Aug. 12: José Olivarez, author, poet and educator, will read from his first book-length poetry collection, “Citizen Illegal,” winner of the Chicago Review of Books Poetry Prize, a finalist for the prestigious PEN/Jean Stein Book Award and named a top book of 2018 by the New York Public Library.

2020-2021 Speaker Series Sept. 29: Jerry Mitchell, an investigative reporter for the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, and MacArthur Fellow, will talk about his new book, “Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era.” Nov. 2: Joy Harjo, 23rd poet laureate of the United States, will give a public reading at Haskell Indian Nations University. This event is made possible by a partnership among Humanities Kansas, the Lawrence Public Library, Haskell Indian Nations University and the Hall Center for the Humanities. Feb. 26: Tara Westover, author of the critically acclaimed memoir, “Educated,” will give a talk. Her work was described as “an amazing story and truly inspiring” by Bill Gates and “heart-wrenching . . . a beautiful testament to the power of education to open eyes and change lives” by Amy Chua, The New York Times Book Review. Sept. 23: David Farber, Roy A. Roberts Distinguished Professor of History, will talk about his recent book, “Crack: Rock Cocaine, Street Capitalism, and the Decade of Greed.” Oct. 28: Susan Harris, professor emerita of English, will talk about her new book, “Mark Twain, the World, and Me: Following the Equator, Then and Now.”



The Center also says it will be holding a Migration Stories series in the fall. It says immigration has had a heavy hand in enriching the country’s development, but still face discrimination and controversy over their presence. The forced removal of Native Americans from ancestral lands and enslaved Africans from their homelands has cast a long shadow over the nation’s history according to the school. The series features a range of humanities scholars and writers whose migration work highlights the continued significance and relevance of the humanities to the contemporary United States says the Center. The series is co-sponsored by the KU Center for Migration Research.

The Center says the Migration Stories series schedule is as follows:

Sept. 16: An Evening with Juan Felipe Herrera, 21st poet laureate of the United States. His many books include "Border-Crosser with a Lamborghini Dream," "187 Reasons Mexicanos Can't Cross the Border," "Half of the World in Light" and his 2020 work, "Every Day We Get More Illegal."

Oct. 22: Erika Lee (Carnegie Fellow, 2018-2020; Regents Professor, Distinguished McKnight University Professor, the Rudolph J. Vecoli Chair in Immigration History, and the director of the Immigration History Research Center, University of Minnesota) will talk about her latest book, "America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States."

March 3, 2021: Donna Gabaccia, professor emerita of history, University of Toronto, will speak about her book "Gender and International Migration: From the Slavery Era to the Global Age," co-written with Katharine Donato.

March 25, 2021: Denise Brennan, professor of anthropology at Georgetown University, will talk about her book "Life Interrupted: Trafficking into Forced Labor in the United States."

April 7, 2021: Lual Mayen, who grew up in a refugee camp in Uganda and is now the award-winning CEO of a game development company in Washington, D.C., will give a talk titled “From Refugee to Game Developer: Peacemaking through the Art of Gaming.”

