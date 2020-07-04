Advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle appear at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in Pontiac, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.
Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle appear at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in Pontiac, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure. He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.

Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump’s reelection. Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ESU Athletics hosts first-ever Virtual Freedom 5K over Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
ESU Athletics created its first-ever Virtual Freedom 5K after the pandemic forced them to cancel their yearly auction.

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 15 minutes ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Coronavirus

At Rushmore, Trump to say protesters seek to ‘defame’ heroes

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

Forecast

Warm 4th of July, isolated afternoon storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Latest News

National

Americans face very different July 4th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
T'S A HOLIDAY THAT CELEBRATES LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS BUT ON THIS JULY FOURTH, THOSE IDEALS ARE BEING PUT TO THE TEST

Manhattan Fireworks stands 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fireworks stands provide more than just a 'bang for your buck"

Sports

ESU mourns death of former softball player Jacie (Stephens) Cochran

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Emporia State is mourning the death of former softball player Jacie (Stephens) Cochran, who passed away Thursday after giving birth to her first child.

News

Fireworks stand operator describes stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Shawn Douglas says you just need to keep going in life. For him, that meant returning to work hours after being stabbed.

News

Fireworks stand operator describes stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
Shawn Douglas says you just need to keep going in life. For him, that meant returning to work hours after being stabbed.

National

Trump to attend massive July 4th event as COVID cases soar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Masks will not be required and social distancing will not be practiced as thousands of supporters join Trump at Mt. Rushmore.