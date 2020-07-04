KHP doubles down on holiday travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol partners with other states and law enforcement agencies to keep roadways safe during holiday and summer travel.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it is teaming up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority and Kansas Department of Transportation to remind drivers to travel safely during Independence Day and throughout the summer.

“Seat belts save 15,000 lives each year on our nation’s highway and about 2,500 more lives could be saved if everyone wore their seat belts,” said Julie Lorenz, Kansas Secretary of Transportation. “Seat belts are one of our most effective life-saving devices. Please make sure you and your loved ones are always buckled up.”

KHP says from July 3 through 5 it will be working with the Combined Accident Reduction Effort enforcement, including personnel from other states to increase safety on American roadways.

Law Enforcement Officials say in 2019, there were 542 crashes during Independence Day weekend, which resulted in 169 injuries and two deaths.

“In addition to buckling up and not driving impaired of alcohol or drugs, we ask that you ditch the distractions in your vehicle and keep your eyes on the road,” said Captain Andy Dean, KHP Public & Governmental Affairs Commander.

KHP says to check travel routes for delays or construction before packing cars on the KanDrive website.

“We encourage drivers to plan ahead, use a K-TAG or other compatible transponder to pay for tolls electronically and call *KTA (*582) if they need emergency help on the Turnpike,” said Steve Hewitt, Kansas Turnpike Authority CEO. “Our State Farm Safety Assist program is available on our busiest stretch of roadway for travelers needing roadside assistance.”

KHP says to keep the following tips in mind throughout the summer:

· It’s hot out there so make sure your vehicle is in proper working order for the heat of summer - Check fluids, tires, air conditioning and cooling system.

· When you leave, start off with a full tank of gas and a fully charged phone.

· Plan your route of travel and check www.kandrive.org with your route. Give a family member your travel plans.

· As you travel, Move Over for first responders and highway maintenance crews. If you are unable to Move Over then Slow Down .

· In case of a breakdown, keep emergency supplies in your car, including bottles of water, a phone charger and non-perishable food items.

· Ensure everyone in your vehicle is using their seat belt and/or an appropriately fitted child safety seat.

· Arrange for a designated driver ahead of time if you plan to consume alcohol. Do not drink and drive.

· If you’re hosting a party, have non-alcoholic drink alternatives available for designated drivers.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.