Kansas ranks 7th for most independent state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is the 7th most independent state according to a WalletHub study.

According to WalletHub, Kansas has ranked 7th in the nation for the most independent state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The personal finance website says it determined the most self-sufficient states by comparing 39 key points that showed how dependent Americans are on the government and other organizations for finances, jobs and personal vices.

The survey showed Kansas ranked 25 for debt per income ratio, 3 for number of households receiving public assistance, 12 for long-term employment rate, 4 in industry variety and 30 for the number of current adult smokers.

The survey also says Kansas ranked first when it came to states with the least federal dependency, fifth for the lowest unemployment rate and second for the highest rate of adults with gambling disorders.

For more on the study or to see where other states rank visit WalletHub.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.