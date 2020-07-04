Advertisement

Kansas in bottom half of states for unemployment recovery

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas ranks 33 when it comes to unemployment recovery.

Kansas has ranked 33 out of 50 when compared to other states and unemployment recovery according to a WalletHub survey.

WalletHub says there are 17.8 million Americans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the personal financial advisors, there were 1.4 million new unemployment claims last week.

According to WalletHub, Kansas unemployment rates are over 615% higher than in the same time period in 2019. Since the start of 2020 Kansas unemployment has gone up over 437%.

WalletHub says that from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the same time period in 2019 Kansas has seen an increase in unemployment by almost 1400%.

For more information on the study or to see where other states ranked visit WalletHub.com.

