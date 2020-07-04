Advertisement

Kansas imports third most fireworks in U.S.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas ranks third in the nation for importing fireworks.

Kansas imports the third most fireworks in the United States according to Zippia.com.

The career search engine says it compared the number of imported fireworks that came to each state by looking at each state’s population and totaling their firework spending per capita.

Missouri and Nebraska were the only two states spending more money on fireworks than Kansas according to Zippia.

The website found Kansas imports a little over 12.2 million fireworks annually, which comes out to about four fireworks per person.

Nebraskans shoot off about 6 fireworks per person per year and Missourians shoot off about 7 per person per year, according to the study.

To see where other states ranked visit Zippia.com.

