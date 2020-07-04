June jobs report shows ‘resilient economy’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Secretary Scalia says the June jobs report shows a resilient economy.

The U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia says the June jobs report shows a resilient economy as more people return to work after COVID-19 closures.

“Today’s jobs report shows that our resilient economy continues to return more people to work, more quickly, than forecast,” says Scalia.

He says the report shows more Americans can return to work soon.

“It is heartening to see employment gains across nearly all demographics,” says Scalia. “The report reflects that we can return millions more Americans to work in the weeks ahead, provided we bear in mind that economic recovery must go hand-in-hand with safe practices and self-discipline.”

