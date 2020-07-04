Healthcare workers losing sleep over COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A little over 33% of healthcare workers are sleeping poorly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SleepStandards says it surveyed over 1,000 healthcare workers in the United States and found that healthcare workers are losing sleep over the coronavirus pandemic.

The study found that one in three healthcare workers have been sleeping poorly during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to SleepStandards, U.S. healthcare workers are only sleeping an average of 5 hours a day during the health crisis.

The study also found that 41% of healthcare workers are suffering from insomnia while trying to help those affected by COVID-19.

Lastly, the study says that 84% of healthcare workers are worried about bringing the coronavirus home to their families from work.

