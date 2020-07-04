Geary County Schools cancels hearing on closure of two schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Schools USD 475 has canceled the hearings discussing the closure of two schools.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says it has canceled the public hearings scheduled at Franklin and Grandview Elementary Schools.

The meetings were scheduled to take place on the evenings of July 13 and 14.

The Special Board of Education says it has also canceled its meeting scheduled on the evening of July 16.

In a Facebook post, the school district says it will focus on other ways of reducing expenditures in order to keep the two schools running.

