Advertisement

Geary County Schools cancels hearing on closure of two schools

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Schools USD 475 has canceled the hearings discussing the closure of two schools.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says it has canceled the public hearings scheduled at Franklin and Grandview Elementary Schools.

The meetings were scheduled to take place on the evenings of July 13 and 14.

The Special Board of Education says it has also canceled its meeting scheduled on the evening of July 16.

In a Facebook post, the school district says it will focus on other ways of reducing expenditures in order to keep the two schools running.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Royals Salvador Perez tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Star Royals catcher Salvador Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Royals say that Perez is asymptomatic.

News

Topekans to orate Frederick Douglass speech

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Almost 40 Topekans will be publicly reading sections of “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July,” a speech by Frederick Douglass.

News

Fire breaks out in SE Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire on SE Colfax on Saturday morning, July 4.

Forecast

Warm 4th of July, scattered afternoon storms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Latest News

News

Woman arrested in Friday morning shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A 25-year-old Topeka woman is facing Aggravated Battery charges in connection to a Friday morning shooting.

News

Shawnee, Riley Counties take differing approach to Governor’s mask mandate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Shawnee and Riley Counties have taken very different approaches to Governor Laura Kelly’s order requiring masks to be worn in public places.

News

Fireworks stands more than just a ‘bang for your buck’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Buying fireworks brings more than just a bang for your buck, with some fireworks stands donating a portion of their proceeds to local organizations that support residents within the community.

Sports

ESU Athletics hosts first-ever Virtual Freedom 5K over Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
ESU Athletics created its first-ever Virtual Freedom 5K after the pandemic forced them to cancel their yearly auction.

Manhattan Fireworks stands 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Fireworks stands provide more than just a 'bang for your buck"

Sports

ESU mourns death of former softball player Jacie (Stephens) Cochran

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Emporia State is mourning the death of former softball player Jacie (Stephens) Cochran, who passed away Thursday after giving birth to her first child.