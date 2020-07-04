Fireworks stands more than just a ‘bang for your buck’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Buying fireworks brings more than just a bang for your buck, with some fireworks stands donating a portion of their proceeds to local organizations that support residents within the community.

Many fireworks stands have found ways to give back to the community, some stands support local sports teams and youth activities, while others give a portion of their proceeds to help non-profit organizations.

On the east side of Manhattan, the local Bikers Against Child Abuse chapter gives a percentage of the proceeds back into their organization to help pay for services they provide to children who are victims of abuse.

You’ll find The Fridge Fireworks stands in two locations, both stands are donating a percentage of the profits to the ‘No Stone Unturned Foundation,' which helps children with all types of disabilities and their families gain access to the services they need.

“Hoping to reach at least what we have in the past, over a couple thousand dollars. It’s a great cause, ‘No Stone Unturned’ works with kids.” The Fridge Fireworks stand, manager, Larry Kelly says.

“All the money that we raise goes back into us helping the abused children that we service through the chapter services that we provide.” Bikers Against Child Abuse, Native Stone Chapter, Event Coordinator, Curly says.

The Fridge Fireworks stands can be found at the southeast corner of roundabout at the intersection of Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue, as well as in the parking lot of ‘The Fridge’ wholesale liquor store on Westport Drive.

The Bikers Against Child Abuse firework stand is located on the east side of Third Street, next to Joanna Janes Sweet Treats.

