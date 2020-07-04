Fire breaks out in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire on SE Colfax on Saturday morning, July 4.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a report of a structure fire at 544 SE Colfax Pl shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Crews said on arrival there was heavy fire involvement and a partial collapse of the roof requiring an offensive fire attack.

TFD says there were no occupants at the time of the incident.

The Fire Investigation Unit says it was unable to determine a cause of fire requiring further investigation. There was no content loss, however, the damage to the structure is worth $16,000.

The Investigation Unit also says there were no working smoke detectors in the residence.

Evergy, Kansas Gas and American Medical Response are assisting in the investigation of the incident.

TFD says anyone with information on the fire should call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

