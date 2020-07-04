Advertisement

Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.
A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.(KSTP via CNN)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says ex-pitcher 35-year-old Tyson Brummett of Salt Lake City was flying the small plane, which crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon just before 8 a.m. Friday.

A witness said the plane went into a downward corkscrew motion as it crashed.

TV station WPVI reports all four people on board did not survive.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

