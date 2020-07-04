Advertisement

ESU mourns death of former softball player Jacie (Stephens) Cochran

Emporia State is mourning the death of former softball player Jacie (Stephens) Cochran, who passed away Thursday after giving birth to her first child.
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
“Jacie was the type of person that walks in to your life and never walks out because of the imprint she leaves. She was passionate, driven, competitive, a proud Oklahoman and she was a proud Hornet,” said Emporia State softball coach,” ESU softball coach April Rosales said. “Her best days came after she hung up the cleats and became a wife and expectant mother. The glow she had from the first time we received the news was like none other.”

Jacie started and played in 217 games at ESU. The two-time All-MIAA catcher graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in health promotion.

She went on to marry Cale Cochran, a former ESU student assistant and director of football operations on July 3, 2018. Jacie died Thursday after giving birth to their son, Jaxon Jay.

“She was the light of my life and cannot thank everyone enough for reaching out and helping with everything,” Cale wrote on Twitter. “Every dollar, text and nice message I get is very much appreciated. Although it will never bring her back, it shows the impact she made on this world.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Cole and Jaxon. You can donate, here.

“Her spirit will live on in her newborn son, Jaxon Jay, and we know Cale will continually tell him what a great ball player, and better person, his momma was,” Rosales said. “Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to Cale, Jaxon, her parents and family, and the Cochran family. Please find comfort in knowing just how many lives Jacie touched in her short time on this earth. Hornet Nation is better for having known her.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

