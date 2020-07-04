Advertisement

ESU Athletics hosts first-ever Virtual Freedom 5K over Fourth of July weekend

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 3, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s newest race might look a bit different from your typical 5K.

“Participants can conduct the 5K July 3rd through the 5th at their own pace, at their own speed, however they want to do it,” Kristy Bayer, deputy director of ESU Athletics, said.

No start or finish lines, no crowds, and all pets are allowed.

“The Freedom 5k is a great way to be able to bring Hornet Nation together and raise funds to help the athletic budget,” Bayer said.

ESU Athletics created its first-ever Virtual Freedom 5K after the pandemic forced them to cancel their yearly auction — and it’s not just those in Kansas taking part.

Hornets across the country are strapping on their running shoes this holiday weekend and put their stingers up for 3.1 miles: on the trail, on the treadmill, or in their neighborhoods.

“Then, after you participate, you can take pictures and use the hashtag #ESU5K,” Bayer said. “We’re really hoping we have that fall sports season, but in the interim, it’s just a great way to do some physical activity and to support ESU athletics.”

The event is $25 per person, with $5 off per person in families or groups of four or more. Each participant will get their own 2020 ESU Hornets Virtual Freedom 5K t-shirt.

You can sign up here.

