Community neighborhoods team up for social distance parades

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The College Hill Neighborhood Association and the Cherry Creek neighborhood set up social distancing community parades for the fourth of July.

Kids, parents, dogs and a pony came out to celebrate Independence Day. College Hill Neighborhood Association volunteer Erin Snethen said it was a beneficial thing to do for people to get outside.

“We decided to do the ‘Independence Walk.’ We wanted everybody to be able to participate how they felt comfortable.” People could walk the parade route, watch walkers and bikers from their porch or watch along on Facebook live.

“I think people were glad to be able to do something today cause we’ll usually have a parade and we usually have a gathering in the park and we usually have festivities with a band on the third,” said Snethen. “I think people were excited to do something knowing we couldn’t do what we normally do.”

Cherry Creek also had to improvise their festivities... The Schnacker family was one of the many that participated.

“We usually do a parade every fourth but decided not to gather for the COVID stuff and everyone was just instructed to kind of walk around as usual but just not together,” said Emily Schnacker. “We got out of the house kind of late but we walked around with our wagon and our bike and decorated it.”

Adam Schnacker was happy to be able to get out and see people from his community.

“It’s fantastic. It makes things a lot easier, less stressful.”

Their daughter Brynnley was excited for the post-parade activities.

“My dad stayed up all night to cook today’s food.”

“I’m glad we get to celebrate with friends and watch fireworks and eat some food,” said Emily.

