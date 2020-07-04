Car sales on the rebound in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Used car sales begin to rebound in Topeka after COVID-19 closures.

Used car sales in Topeka have begun to rebound after COVID-19 shutdowns say iSeeCars, a car-shopping website.

iSeeCars says national used car sales grew over 105.5% in May. In Topeka car sales were down 12.5% from 2019, however, have rebounded by 105.5% since May 2020.

The study also shows the most popular cars being bought. iSeeCars says the following are the current most popular cars in the nation:

Honda HR-V

Cadillac XT5

Volkswagen Passat

Chevrolet Trax

Jeep Compass

Nissan Rogue Sport

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Toyota Tacoma

Ford F-150

Jeep Grand Cherokee

To see the full study visit iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.