Advertisement

Car sales on the rebound in Topeka

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(KVLY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Used car sales begin to rebound in Topeka after COVID-19 closures.

Used car sales in Topeka have begun to rebound after COVID-19 shutdowns say iSeeCars, a car-shopping website.

iSeeCars says national used car sales grew over 105.5% in May. In Topeka car sales were down 12.5% from 2019, however, have rebounded by 105.5% since May 2020.

The study also shows the most popular cars being bought. iSeeCars says the following are the current most popular cars in the nation:

  • Honda HR-V
  • Cadillac XT5
  • Volkswagen Passat
  • Chevrolet Trax
  • Jeep Compass
  • Nissan Rogue Sport
  • Mercedes-Benz GLC
  • Toyota Tacoma
  • Ford F-150
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee

To see the full study visit iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Healthcare workers losing sleep over COVID-19

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A little over 33% of healthcare workers are sleeping poorly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Warm and humid again Sunday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the upper 80s with a slight chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon.

News

9-year-old girl saves little brother after reckless driver crashes through fence in S. Wichita

Updated: 32 minutes ago
A reckless driver crashed through a fence in south Wichita last Friday (June 26) and nearly struck four children. Their mother said she thought the driver ran her children over when she heard them screaming. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

News

Sen. Moran questions country’s top health officials

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran questions top U.S. health officials on Operation Warp Speed.

News

June jobs report shows ‘resilient economy’

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Secretary Scalia says the June jobs report shows a resilient economy.

Latest News

News

Marshall says no to Green New Deal infrastructure plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Marshall votes no on Green New Deal infrastructure plan.

News

Perdue says USMCA huge win for U.S. agriculture

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Secretary Perdue of the USDA says the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a huge win.

News

Kansas in bottom half of states for unemployment recovery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas ranks 33 when it comes to unemployment recovery.

Local

Over 150 businesses have taken the Lawrence Promise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Over 150 Lawrence businesses and organizations lept to take the Lawrence Promise.

Politics

Marshall angered by Supreme Court abortion ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall says he is deeply angered by the Supreme Court ruling on June Medical Services v. Russo.