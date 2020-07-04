Car sales on the rebound in Topeka
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Used car sales begin to rebound in Topeka after COVID-19 closures.
Used car sales in Topeka have begun to rebound after COVID-19 shutdowns say iSeeCars, a car-shopping website.
iSeeCars says national used car sales grew over 105.5% in May. In Topeka car sales were down 12.5% from 2019, however, have rebounded by 105.5% since May 2020.
The study also shows the most popular cars being bought. iSeeCars says the following are the current most popular cars in the nation:
- Honda HR-V
- Cadillac XT5
- Volkswagen Passat
- Chevrolet Trax
- Jeep Compass
- Nissan Rogue Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC
- Toyota Tacoma
- Ford F-150
- Jeep Grand Cherokee
To see the full study visit iSeeCars.com.
