9-year-old girl saves little brother after reckless driver crashes through fence in S. Wichita

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A reckless driver crashed through a fence in south Wichita last Friday (June 26) and nearly struck four children. Their mother said she thought the driver ran her children over when she heard them screaming. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Amanda Fermin and her children were walking to the Dollar Tree at Pawnee and Seneca last Friday when a frightening series of events unfolded. When Fermin noticed the reckless driver, she told her children to stay put near a fence at a spot where she thought they’d be safe.

She had no way of knowing the driver was going to end up crashing through the fence where she told her children to stand. Fermin saw the car make a left turn before the crash, mere inches from her children.

“I said, ‘stay against the fence. It’s safe here. I’m gonna go peak down just to the end of the fence,’” Fermin recalled. “I didn’t want to go too far and I didn’t even get all the way there when I heard a ‘boom,’ and screaming. And I turned around and there’s wood flying. My oldest daughter snatched the baby out of the way and then there’s this car driving.”

Fermin said her oldest daughter, at just nine years old, is a hero for pulling her little brother to safety.

“Any normal nine-year-old child would have thought of themselves and ran off,” Fermin said. “The fact that she thought enough about her baby brother to go back after him, that made me really proud, you know. She’s a hero. She’s a hero.”

As of Thursday, police have not made an arrest in this case.

