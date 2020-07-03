Advertisement

Woman arrives at hospital with possible gunshot wound to neck

Police on Friday were investigating an overnight shooting in which a woman was injured.
Police on Friday were investigating an overnight shooting in which a woman was injured.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an incident in which a woman arrived at a Topeka hospital overnight suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after the woman showed up at the hospital.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said the victim was uncooperatiave at first, though detectives believe the shooting may have taken place in the 2700 block of S.E. 10th Ave.

The woman’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walmart achieves goal of hiring 250k Veterans

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Walmart has made good on its promise of hiring 250,000 Veterans by 2020.

News

KANSASWORKS Job Fair connects Kansans with jobs despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is recognizing the KANSASWORKS Job Fair for virtually connecting Kansans with potential employers during a particularly difficult time in the state’s economy.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

College

KU Football suspends voluntary workouts after 12 players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas football program has voluntarily suspended its voluntary workouts due to COVID-19.

Crimestoppers

ATV stolen from Crystal Springs Rd

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A 1999 black Honda 4trex ATV has been stolen from a Pottawatomie County field entrance.

Latest News

News

SERVPRO warns grilling fires peak in July

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
SERVPRO warns Topekans that grilling fires peak in the month of July.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail asks Topekans to use the holiday weekend to reflect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka is asking residents to use the July 4 Holiday Weekend to reflect instead of gathering to celebrate.

News

Kansas organization pleads with Senate for food security relief package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Appleseed pleads the Senate to act on food security in Kansas before many go hungry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Dog shot after attacking TPD officer in East Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Multiple units are outside an East Topeka house Friday morning attempting to make contact with someone inside.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.