Woman arrives at hospital with possible gunshot wound to neck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an incident in which a woman arrived at a Topeka hospital overnight suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after the woman showed up at the hospital.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said the victim was uncooperatiave at first, though detectives believe the shooting may have taken place in the 2700 block of S.E. 10th Ave.

The woman’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

