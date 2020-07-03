Warm 4th of July, isolated afternoon storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few showers and storms will remain possible through the evening, otherwise clouds will decrease as we head into the night. It will remain muggy with low temperatures near 70 by Saturday morning.

We will have another chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening for the 4th of July. Any storms will remain isolated, so not everyone will get the rain.

The severe weather threat is very low with any storms that develop. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the primary threats.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach the mid 80s to near 90, but it will feel hotter with the humidity.

If you have plans for fireworks Saturday evening, any storms will begin to fade around sunset. Temperatures will fall back to around 80 degrees by 9 PM with winds under 10 mph.

The heat and humidity will stay with us on Sunday and throughout all of next week. While a couple isolated storms cannot be ruled out, rain chances will remain low overall.

FORECAST

This Evening: Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through 10 PM. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. The risk of severe weather is very low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Wind light and variable.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90. Wind NE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows near 70. Wind light and variable.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 90. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

