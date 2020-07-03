Advertisement

Warm 4th of July, isolated afternoon storms

High temperatures in the mid 80s to near 90
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few showers and storms will remain possible through the evening, otherwise clouds will decrease as we head into the night. It will remain muggy with low temperatures near 70 by Saturday morning.

We will have another chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening for the 4th of July. Any storms will remain isolated, so not everyone will get the rain.

The severe weather threat is very low with any storms that develop. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the primary threats.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach the mid 80s to near 90, but it will feel hotter with the humidity.

If you have plans for fireworks Saturday evening, any storms will begin to fade around sunset. Temperatures will fall back to around 80 degrees by 9 PM with winds under 10 mph.

The heat and humidity will stay with us on Sunday and throughout all of next week. While a couple isolated storms cannot be ruled out, rain chances will remain low overall.

FORECAST

This Evening: Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through 10 PM. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. The risk of severe weather is very low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Wind light and variable.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90. Wind NE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows near 70. Wind light and variable.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 90. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WIBW Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Friday forecast: Seasonal temperatures with hit and miss showers/storms

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
The unsettled weather pattern continues with at least a chance of storms everyday this weekend

Forecast

WIBW Weather Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

Scattered storms overnight, hot Friday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the 90s.

Latest News

Forecast

WIBW Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Clouds remain a factor as to how cool it’ll stay

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
As humid conditions remain heat indices will be in the 90s and triple digits

Forecast

Hot, humid, isolated storm chances continue

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: The heat continues

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Hit and miss storms remain in the forecast the rest of the week

Forecast

Clouds clear out this afternoon, storm chance tonight

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT

Forecast

Scattered Storms Late Tonight, Hot Again Wednesday

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Today may end up being the hottest day of the week