Walmart achieves goal of hiring 250k Veterans

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart has made good on its promise of hiring 250,000 Veterans by 2020.

Walmart has made good on its promise to hire 250,000 Veterans by 2020. To date, the company says it has hired over 265,000 Veterans nationwide, which includes over 3,800 in Kansas.

Walmart introduced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in 2013 with the original goal of hiring 100,000 Veteran associates by 2018. The international company says it met that goal so quickly it decided to expand that number to 250,000 Veterans by 2020.

Walmart says it recognized the need to broaden employment opportunities for military families and introduced the Military Spouses Career Connection program in 2018. The company says it has now hired over 31,000 associates and will continue to offer any military spouse preferential hiring when applying for jobs within the company.

Walmart says it actually surpassed the goal a few months ago, but with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic the company made the decision to wait for a more appropriate time to announce its milestone.

