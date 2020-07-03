VSV continues to claim the health of Kansas horses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vesicular Stomatitis Virus is continuing to claim the lives of horses in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health says it is continuing to respond to an outbreak of vesicular stomatitis virus spreading in horses across south-central Kansas. VSV was first confirmed in a horse in Butler County on June 16 and has now reached 30 premises in four counties.

The Department says all confirmed cases of VSV have been quarantined and any premises with animals showing clinical signs consistent with the virus are placed under quarantine. Over 60 areas are currently quarantined in Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick and Sumner counties.

According to the Department, a VSV quarantine lasts for at least 14 days from the onset of symptoms on the last animal on the premises and is not lifted until a veterinarian has examined all animals susceptible to the virus on the premises.

The Department says VSV is a viral disease primarily affecting horses, but also affects cattle, sheep, goats, swine, llamas and alpacas. All confirmed cases of VSV in Kansas have been in horses, while some cattle are showing clinical signs as labs confirm test results.

“This outbreak is still very active in south-central Kansas, and we encourage all owners of horses and other livestock to continue to be vigilant,” says Dr. Justin Smith, Animal Health Commissioner. “Monitor your animals for symptoms of VSV, and be in communication with your veterinarian if you see anything of concern. The most effective way to slow the spread of this virus is to take aggressive steps to limit exposure to insects that are the primary source of infection.”

According to the Department, VSV in horses is typically characterized by lesions appearing as crusting scabs on the muzzle, lips, ears, coronary bands, or ventral abdomen. Other signs include fever, the formation of blister-like lesions on the dental pad, tongue, lips, nostrils, ears, hooves and teats.

The Department says infected animals may refuse food and water leading to weight loss. It says the virus is particularly painful for animals infected and costly for owners. While rare, humans can also become infected with the disease when handling affected animals and would develop flu-like symptoms.

The primary way VSV is transmitted is from biting insects like black flies, sand flies and midges say the Department. Owners should practice measures to reduce flies and other insects where animals are housed.

The Department says VSV can also be spread through nose-to-nose contact between animals.

The virus usually runs its course between five and seven days and can take up to an additional seven days to recover from symptoms.

The Department says there is no cure or approved vaccine for VSV.

The KDA says it has developed guidelines to help organizations hosting shows and fairs across the state and have worked with them to consider how to best protect the health and safety of animals attending.

According to the Department, Kansas was the fourth state in the nation to confirm cases of VSV in 2020. Arizona, Nebraska, New Mexico and Texas all have confirmed cases as well.

The KDA says due to the virus other states and Canada are likely going to increase restrictions on livestock imports.

Animal health officials say they are strongly encouraging all livestock owners and veterinarians to call the animal health authority in the destination location for the most current import requirements before traveling.

More information on VSV can be found on the KDA website.

