U.S. Department of Labor is ‘Increasing Access and Opportunity’

The U.S. Department of Labor says “Increasing Access and Opportunity” is the 2020 theme for the annual observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October.

The Department says this is the 75th observance of NDEAM administered by the Department’s Office of Disability Employment Policy. The observance also coincides with the Department’s commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Ensuring that America’s workplaces continue to include and accommodate people with disabilities will be an important part of our economic rebound,” says U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “Looking ahead, the Department will remain focused on the policies that led to a strong economy and record-low unemployment rates for persons with disabilities prior to the pandemic. A vigorous economic rebound and job growth will, alongside the Americans with Disabilities Act, increase access and opportunity for Americans with disabilities.”

“People with disabilities are experienced problem solvers with a proven ability to adapt,” says Office of Disability Employment Policy Deputy Assistant Secretary, Jennifer Sheehy. “Now more than ever, flexibility is important for both workers and employers. National Disability Employment Awareness Month celebrates the ingenuity people with disabilities bring to America’s workplaces.”

Every October the NDEAM celebrates workers in America with disabilities and reminds employers of the importance of inclusive hiring practices. The Department says in 1945, Congress declared the first week of October “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” Due to emerging ideologies on ability the word “physically was dropped to include individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988 Congress changed the week-long observation to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The Department says the 2001 establishment of ODEP granted the Office responsibility for NDEAM. The agency says its efforts include the selection of NDEAM’s annual theme, which is announced earlier in the year to enable organizations to plan their own observances.

According to the Department of Labor, employers of any size, in any industry, as well as community organizations, advocacy groups and schools, are encouraged to participate.

For more information on NDEAM visit the Department of Labor’s website.

