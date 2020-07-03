Advertisement

Two KC police officers shot in separate incidents

Two Kansas City, Mo., officers were shot in separate incidents Thursday.
Two Kansas City, Mo., officers were shot in separate incidents Thursday.(Associated Press)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) - Two Kansas City police officers were shot in two separate incidents Thursday.

The first incident involved an armed robbery suspect before 11 a.m.

KCTV5 says a bus driver notified police when the suspect boarded on her bus. The suspect shot an officer as he got on the bus from the rear, then shot the bus driver. He was then shot by another officer as he was leaving the bus. All three wounded individuals were taken to the hospital - the suspect with life-threatening wounds, and the bus driver and officer with non-life threatening wounds.

The other officer shot Thursday took a bullet to the head after responding to a report of a man carrying a gun outside a McDonald’s, according to KCTV5.

The suspect ran from other officers before being shot and killed. KCTV5 reports the wounded officer is in stable condition post-surgery as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Married 60 years, COVID claims husband, wife 30 hours apart

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Sandy and Gary Shofner were looking forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary when COVID-19 struck.

News

Married 60 years, COVID claims husband, wife 30 hours apart

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Gary and Sandy Shofner were married nearly 60 years. Both developed COVID-19, and passed away a day apart.

News

Temple Beth Sholom Blintz Brunch rescheduled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Blintze Brunch has been rescheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. July 19th.

News

Shawnee Co. Commission lifts bar restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee Co. Commission lifts bar restrictions

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Commissioners reject Governor’s mask order, develop less severe standards

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News at Six

News

Riley County commissioners decide to allow Governor's mask executive order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County commissioners decide to allow Governor's mask executive order, will revisit after Manhattan City Commission meets on Tuesday, July 7th

News

One in custody after stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
One person is in custody after a Topeka stabbing.

Forecast

Scattered storms overnight, hot Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the 90s.

News

Another alligator found in Wildcat Creek in Manhattan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Another alligator found in Wildcat Creek in Manhattan, it is not one of the two alligators recently stolen from Manhattan Reptile World.

Local

Chief of Police for Topeka Public Schools retires

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Topeka Public Schools Chief of Police Ron Brown was welcomed into retirement Thursday.