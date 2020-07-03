Two KC police officers shot in separate incidents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) - Two Kansas City police officers were shot in two separate incidents Thursday.

The first incident involved an armed robbery suspect before 11 a.m.

KCTV5 says a bus driver notified police when the suspect boarded on her bus. The suspect shot an officer as he got on the bus from the rear, then shot the bus driver. He was then shot by another officer as he was leaving the bus. All three wounded individuals were taken to the hospital - the suspect with life-threatening wounds, and the bus driver and officer with non-life threatening wounds.

The other officer shot Thursday took a bullet to the head after responding to a report of a man carrying a gun outside a McDonald’s, according to KCTV5.

The suspect ran from other officers before being shot and killed. KCTV5 reports the wounded officer is in stable condition post-surgery as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

