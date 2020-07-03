Truck driver seriously injured Thursday in Clay County crash

CLIFTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Clay County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:02 p.m. Thursday on K-9 highway, about 4 miles east of Clifton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 International semi-trailer was westbound on K-9 highway when it left the roadway, entered the north ditch and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing south.

The driver, Steven Randall Eickmann, 71, of Belleville, was transported to Clay County Medical Center in Clay Center with serious injuries.

The patrol said Eickmann, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.