Topeka Parks and Recreation celebrates Parks and Recreation Month

Courtesy: Shawnee Co. Parks &amp;amp; Rec
Courtesy: Shawnee Co. Parks &amp;amp; Rec(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - July is Parks and Recreation Month and Topeka Parks and Recreation wants to celebrate.

Topeka Parks and Recreation says during the COVID-19 pandemic the importance of parks and recreation clearly holds an important place in the lives of Topekans after stay at home orders closed many other activities.

“During July, we’re calling attention to the important role that parks and recreation plays in the economic, physical and environmental well-being of our community,” says Tim Laurent, director, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation.

July has been recognized as Parks and Recreation month since 1985.

The Department says parks and recreation help protect spaces and natural resources, fights obesity and provide activities and resources for everyone, making communities better to live, work and play. Parks and recreation adds to the quality of life, increases really estate values and helps build a sense of community according to the Department.

“People want to live in communities with nice parks and trail systems,” noted Laurent.

The Parks Department says it will be celebrating throughout the month with the following activities:

  • $1 train and carousel rides on Tuesdays
    • Ride the Gage Park mini-train and carousel for just $1 on Tuesdays during July.
  • July 4 – Spirit of Kansas Car Show
    • Car show from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Shawnee
  • July 18 – Sunflower Aquathon, Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center
    • Starting at 9 a.m. participants may choose from three different formats for three hours of fun to promote the benefits of aquatic fitness.

The Parks Department says special Parks and Recreation Month signs will be placed at some of Shawnee County’s most popular attractions including the Gage Park mini-train and carousel, aquatic centers, Ted Ensley Gardens, Old Prairie Town and several popular trails.

