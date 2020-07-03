Advertisement

Topeka Metro bike share program to end July 30

Topeka Metro board members have voted to end the city’s only bikeshare program.
Topeka Metro board members have voted to end the city's only bikeshare program.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro board members voted to extend the Topeka Metro Bikes bike-share program through July 30.

Topeka Metro board members say they voted to extend the Topeka Metro Bikes bike-share program through July 30. A year ago, the board said it approved creating a community task force to find solutions to continue the bike share program in Topeka, whether it remained with Topeka Metro or went to a different department.

Topeka Metro says it sought cost proposals from bike share companies for operational management and to equip the bikes with more up-to-date tracking technology at a significantly lower cost than in the past.

Topeka Metro located a vendor willing to take over maintenance and operations of the program, but due to COVID-19 there was a delay in moving forward in May, the company then said it would no longer be providing bike-share services for Topeka Metro.

Topeka Metro says it and the community task force were unable to find another viable option for Topeka Metro to continue the program, and consequentially the board voted unanimously to end bike operations on July 30, 2020.

Topeka Metro Bikes began in 2015. Topeka Metro says it is grateful to the loyal TMB bike rider members as well as those who rode one pay-as-you-go basis.

