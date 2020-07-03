Advertisement

The sounds of fireworks can be scary for many pets

Fireworks are one of the favorite parts of the fourth of July holiday, but they can increase fear and anxiety of many furry friends.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fireworks may be a beautiful site in the night skies, but the sounds can be scary for many pets.

Dr. Matt Zupka with Sherwood Animal Clinic says many pet owners came in this week, for prescription medication to keep pets calm, but that’s not the only option.

”I’ve had several today already, people come in to get medication to help their pets get through the weekend,” Dr. Matt Zupka said.

“Pets have developed phobia’s or fears to noises and that includes things like gun shots, storms and then this weekend it’s going to be the fireworks,” Dr. Zupka explained. “A lot of pets are really scared, its really hard for the owners to deal with.”

Dr. Zupka says many pet parents have called looking for solutions to keep their pets calm.

“No matter what you do, your probably going to never completely take away their fear, but you can reduce it and make it manageable,” he emphasized.

He says pet parents have several options.

“For some pets you can simply remove them from the source of the noise, sometimes just drowning out the noise will be helpful. Another option would be to use something like the pheromone sprayer, pheromone diffuser, and these are the products the mother dogs or cats secrete to help keep the puppies and kittens calm,” he said.

“Most people when the problem is really bad have to result to prescription medication,” Dr. Zupka added. “The medications would, again it depends upon what medication use on the pet will last anywhere from many hours to perhaps a day.”

He says its important to monitor your pets too.

“It’s important to do that because the pets are terrified, they can become destructive or hurt themselves and it’s just really really hard for the clients, pet owners to deal with, especially on a holiday,” Dr. Zupka said.

It’s important to monitor your pets because pets tend to run away from home around this time of the year.

Dr. Zupka says it’s best to call the emergency animal clinic if your pets continue experiencing symptoms of fear anxiety.

