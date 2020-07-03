Advertisement

Temple Beth Sholom Blintz Brunch rescheduled

Blintz Brunch
Blintz Brunch(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temple Beth Sholom’s annual fundraiser social has made some changes this year.

The Blintze Brunch has been rescheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. July 19th.

Instead of the traditional gathering usually held every year - Temple Beth Sholom has implemented take-out and curbside pick-up this year.

Tickets can be bought through July 12th and they are asking anyone that wants to help to volunteer.

The fundraiser helps to pay for educational programs for members and the surrounding community, as well as fund the religious school for the children.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Married 60 years, COVID claims husband, wife 30 hours apart

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Sandy and Gary Shofner were looking forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary when COVID-19 struck.

News

Married 60 years, COVID claims husband, wife 30 hours apart

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Gary and Sandy Shofner were married nearly 60 years. Both developed COVID-19, and passed away a day apart.

News

Two KC police officers shot in separate incidents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Two Kansas City police officers were shot in two separate incidents Thursday.

News

Shawnee Co. Commission lifts bar restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee Co. Commission lifts bar restrictions

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Commissioners reject Governor’s mask order, develop less severe standards

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News at Six

News

Riley County commissioners decide to allow Governor's mask executive order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County commissioners decide to allow Governor's mask executive order, will revisit after Manhattan City Commission meets on Tuesday, July 7th

News

One in custody after stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
One person is in custody after a Topeka stabbing.

Forecast

Scattered storms overnight, hot Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the 90s.

News

Another alligator found in Wildcat Creek in Manhattan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Another alligator found in Wildcat Creek in Manhattan, it is not one of the two alligators recently stolen from Manhattan Reptile World.

Local

Chief of Police for Topeka Public Schools retires

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Topeka Public Schools Chief of Police Ron Brown was welcomed into retirement Thursday.