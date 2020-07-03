Temple Beth Sholom Blintz Brunch rescheduled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temple Beth Sholom’s annual fundraiser social has made some changes this year.

The Blintze Brunch has been rescheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. July 19th.

Instead of the traditional gathering usually held every year - Temple Beth Sholom has implemented take-out and curbside pick-up this year.

Tickets can be bought through July 12th and they are asking anyone that wants to help to volunteer.

The fundraiser helps to pay for educational programs for members and the surrounding community, as well as fund the religious school for the children.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.