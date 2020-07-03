Stormont Vail asks Topekans to use the holiday weekend to reflect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka is asking residents to use the July 4 Holiday Weekend to reflect instead of gathering to celebrate.

Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka has released an updated COVID-19 scorecard just before the 4th of July Holiday Weekend and is asking Topekans to use the time normally spent gathering around backyards for barbecues and fireworks to instead reflect on how they can do their part to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.

The hospital says the holiday is a time to reflect on the country’s rich history, learn from others, be open to diversity, to learn from each other, to communicate and to understand.

While this year’s celebrations look drastically different than in years past due to the spread of the coronavirus, the hospital says it should also be a time to reflect on how to be patriotic by saving the lives of Americans by curbing further spread of COVID-19.

“I encourage all of us to use this day to reflect,” says Matt Lara, Stormont Vail Public Relations Specialist. “Reflect on how we can truly make a difference for those in our lives, our families, our team members, our patients. Reflect on how we can reach out to others who may have a different perspective or path in life than we have. This is a time to be together even though we are physically distancing.”

The hospital also says it wants to remind Topekans that, in accordance with Governor Kelly’s executive order requiring face masks, it requires all team members, patient and visitors to wear facemasks when in Stormont Vail facilities.

