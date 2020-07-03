SERVPRO warns grilling fires peak in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SERVPRO warns Topekans that grilling fires peak in the month of July.

SERVPRO of West Topeka says it is urging Topeka area property owners to keep grilling fire facts in mind in the month of July, especially over the 4th of July Holiday Weekend.

Daniel Thorman, SERVPRO employee and local fire and disaster remediation specialist, says gas grills, hibachis and barbecues are involved in 8,900 house fires on average each year. He says this includes 3,900 structure fires and 4,900 outdoor fires. While charcoal and other solid-fueled grills contribute to another 1,300 house fires each year.

Thorman says an average of 19,700 people visit emergency rooms due to grill related injuries each year. He says almost half of the injuries are burns from fire and from contact with hot objects. Kids under the age of five make up an average of 2,000 of those burns.

According to the fire and disaster remediation specialist, July is the month with the most amount of grill fires which include structure, outdoor or unclassified fires. June follows as the second-highest month with fires related to grills, then May and August.

“According to the NFPA, three out of five households own a gas grill – and gas grills are the chief culprit in home grilling fires,” says Thorman. “And while grill-related fires peak between May and August, nearly half of home grillers use their grill year-round.”

Thorman suggests the following to stay safe over the summer months:

All Grills

Use propane or charcoal grills outdoors only. Place grills away from the home or deck railings and out from under eaves or overhanging branches.

Keep kids and pets at least 3 ft. away from grilling areas and never leave the grill unattended.

Keep grills clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grill and tray below. Always make sure the gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

Propane Grills

Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year.

If gas is smelled while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department. Do not move the grill.

If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least 5 minutes before re-lighting.

Charcoal Grills

If using starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid.

If using electric charcoal starter, make sure to use an extension cord for outdoor use.

Keep charcoal fluid out of reach of children and away from heat sources. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

When finished let coals cool completely before transferring to a metal container for disposal.

“Even if no one is injured, a home fire can be devastating. It can destroy not just property but priceless memories and create chaos in the aftermath,” said Thorman. “Cleaning-up after a fire can feel overwhelming because it often involves smoke and water damage beyond the damage from the flames.”

For more information on SERVPRO of West Topeka visit its website, call 785-862-0550 or email servpro10026@gmail.com.

