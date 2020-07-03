Advertisement

Sen. Moran visits Kansas veterans dealing with COVID-19

Senator Jerry Moran visiting the Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center on July 3.
Senator Jerry Moran visiting the Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center on July 3.(Joseph Hennessy)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is focused on how COVID-19 is impacting veterans.

As Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, he travels to see how medical facilities are dealing with issues surrounding COVID-19.

He said, "The department of veteran affairs, its hospital system is the largest hospital system in the country so having the right number of people with the right number of veterans to care for them, just lots of challenges with the volume across the country."

He believes facilities like the Colmery-O’Neil Veterans’ Administration Medical Center are preparing correctly, but each facility is different.

“It’s not the same every place in Kansas,” said Moran. “Different from one community to another but that hope, that belief that things would be okay, we’re not quite okay yet.”

Moran also commented on recent protests and thinks it’s a good thing to share your opinion and voice your concerns, but that it can cross a line.

"Express your views. March, protest, make your case known, but it doesn't involve destruction of public property."

Moran said he understands why some Kansans are upset with wearing masks and social distancing.

“We want to be out-and-about. We don’t like having other people telling us what to do.”

Heading into Independence Day weekend, he said people should celebrate their freedoms but respect the rules in place to slow the spread of COVID.

“But with that freedom comes personal responsibilities,” said Moran. “This is a time for us to work together. To protect ourselves but perhaps even more importantly to protect others.”

Moran also said he believes researchers are closer to a vaccine that could be ready in October or November and that trials are underway on five options.

