Riley Co. sees 12 new positive COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has seen 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 making the total as of Friday, July 3, 273 positive cases.

Riley County says it has seen 12 new positive cases since Thursday, July 2, making the new total for the county 273 positive cases.

County Health Officials say there are now 148 active cases, 122 recovered and 3 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Public Health Officer says almost 56% of cases have been in residents the ages of 18-24.

While the Riley County Health Department is closed for the holiday weekend, the Riley County Screening Line can be reached at 785-323-6400 until 5 p.m.

K-State West says it will also be open July 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital says it has one positive patient on a ventilator and no persons under investigation currently hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.