Advertisement

Pottawatomie County sees rise in scams

(KVLY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is seeing a rise in scams in the area.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it is seeing a rise in scams in the area. It wants residents to contact its office or local law enforcement agencies if they have questions about possible scams.

The Sheriff’s Office says recent scams include:

  • A seller of an online product being sent a check for significantly more money than was asked for and being told to send some of the money back to the buyer. The Sheriff says anytime someone offers to pay more than what is asked for an item it is likely a scam.
  • A resident received a phone call from someone reporting to be a Riley County Police Officer and told the resident they had to pay several thousand dollars in outstanding warrant. The impersonating police officer asked for payment in the form of gift cards. The Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement does not call people to as for money on arrest warrants and anyone who asks for payment in gift cards is likely running a scam. The Office says it is illegal to impersonate a police officer.
  • A resident was asked to make payment in the form of BitCoin in the amount of $1,500. The Sheriff says BitCoin is a cryptocurrency and many scammers as for payment in this form due to its difficulty being traced.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 785-457-3481.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas has 277 COVID-19 related deaths, 15,919 positive cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 277 COVID-19 related deaths and 15,919 positive cases as of Friday, July 3.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 12 new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has seen 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 making the total as of Friday, July 3, 273 positive cases.

News

City of Topeka to close 2nd St.

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will close 2nd St. between Rice Rd. and Norwood Ct.

News

Alma cancels Independence Day Celebration, keeps fireworks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Alma Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual fireworks show for the Independence Day Celebration, but all other activities are canceled.

Latest News

News

Brown County teen awarded scholarship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announces Kade Tollefson to receive a $1,000 scholarship.

News

Walmart achieves goal of hiring 250k Veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Walmart has made good on its promise of hiring 250,000 Veterans by 2020.

News

KANSASWORKS Job Fair connects Kansans with jobs despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is recognizing the KANSASWORKS Job Fair for virtually connecting Kansans with potential employers during a particularly difficult time in the state’s economy.

College

KU Football suspends voluntary workouts after 12 players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas football program has voluntarily suspended its voluntary workouts due to COVID-19.

Crimestoppers

ATV stolen from Crystal Springs Rd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A 1999 black Honda 4trex ATV has been stolen from a Pottawatomie County field entrance.

News

SERVPRO warns grilling fires peak in July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
SERVPRO warns Topekans that grilling fires peak in the month of July.