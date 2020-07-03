Pottawatomie County sees rise in scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is seeing a rise in scams in the area.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it is seeing a rise in scams in the area. It wants residents to contact its office or local law enforcement agencies if they have questions about possible scams.

The Sheriff’s Office says recent scams include:

A seller of an online product being sent a check for significantly more money than was asked for and being told to send some of the money back to the buyer. The Sheriff says anytime someone offers to pay more than what is asked for an item it is likely a scam.

A resident received a phone call from someone reporting to be a Riley County Police Officer and told the resident they had to pay several thousand dollars in outstanding warrant. The impersonating police officer asked for payment in the form of gift cards. The Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement does not call people to as for money on arrest warrants and anyone who asks for payment in gift cards is likely running a scam. The Office says it is illegal to impersonate a police officer.

A resident was asked to make payment in the form of BitCoin in the amount of $1,500. The Sheriff says BitCoin is a cryptocurrency and many scammers as for payment in this form due to its difficulty being traced.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 785-457-3481.

