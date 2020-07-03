Advertisement

Pair of Lyon County Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

Two inmates and one staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Lyon County Jail in Emporia.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two inmates at the Lyon County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials told KVOE Radio.

The positive test results came after testing was done on Monday, said Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope.

In both cases, KVOE reports, the inmates were asymptomatic and had been in close contact with active COVID-19 patients several weeks ago.

Cope says it is Lyon County Public Health’s opinion that the individuals who tested positive are “not shedding virus” and got the illness from community spread instead of somebody inside the jail.

One of the inmates was released before the test results were announced, and Lyon County Public Health will continue medical care with that person, KVOE reports.

The other inmate is in isolation for 14 days from the test date, according to state policy.

The testing Monday for all staff, inmates and certain outside vendors was scheduled after a jail staffer tested positive June 24. The jail staffer who tested positive is recovering at home.

So far, KVOE says, test results for all staff members at the Lyon County Law Enforcement Center have come back negative but eight results are still outstanding.

Cope says all staff and inmates will receive another round of COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

