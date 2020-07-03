Man walks into hospital emergency room with gunshot wound to the leg

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police were called to a hospital emergency room early Friday after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers were sent around 5:35 a.m. Friday to Stormont Vail Hospital, where the man arrived at the emergency room.

Authorities said several gunshots had been heard in the area before the man arrived at the hospital, but it wasn’t immediately known if they were related to the man’s injuries.

Additional details, including the man’s condition, weren’t immediately available.

