KU Football suspends voluntary workouts after 12 players test positive for COVID-19

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas football program has voluntarily suspended its voluntary workouts due to COVID-19.

The University of Kansas Athletics Department says it has temporarily suspended voluntary workouts due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program. It says because of the positives within the program, the county and student-athletes’ home communities, football student-athletes and staff should self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Department says student-athletes currently in isolation or quarantine will continue on their current timetable. At the conclusion of the self-quarantine, all student-athletes and staff will be retested to determine if conditioning activities should resume.

The school says student-athletes may self-quarantine at their current housing location, either on campus or at home, if that is where they are currently for the holiday weekend.

“After the increase in positive COVID-19 tests within our football program, our medical team at Kansas Team Health has recommended discontinuing voluntary workouts immediately,” says Jeff Long, Director of Athletics. “Our priority remains to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy, especially during this pandemic and will follow the recommendations of our medical professionals.”

Long says the Department will only continue preparing for the upcoming season after the 14-day quarantine is complete and student-athletes and staff have been retested. He says in the meantime the program is educating all staff and students on the best policies and procedures to safeguard against the virus.

“When we welcomed our young men back to campus a couple of weeks ago for voluntary workouts, even with the policies and procedures in place to try and protect them from becoming infected with the virus, events outside of our control has made the decision to pause these workouts necessary,” says Head Coach Les Miles. “Our trainers and doctors will remain in daily contact with each of the student-athletes that tested positive to support them and what we hope will involve only minor symptoms if any. We will follow medical recommendations on returning to activities.”

KU says as of Friday, July 3, 164 student-athletes have been tested with 16 positives, 12 of which are football players. The school says overall 45 student-athletes are in quarantine.

The KU Athletics Department says all other sports that have returned their student-athletes to campus are currently continuing with voluntary workouts.

