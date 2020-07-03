KANSASWORKS Job Fair connects Kansans with jobs despite COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is recognizing the KANSASWORKS Job Fair for virtually connecting Kansans with potential employers during a particularly difficult time in the state’s economy.

Governor Laura Kelly says she is applauding the success of the KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair in June which involved 165 employers and almost 1,500 Kansans seeking work.

Governor Kelly says after the event, which was held June 23 to June 25, employers that participated reported strong responses from Kansans looking for work statewide.

“The economic impact of COVID-19 has led to an enormous need for workforce services in our state, but health and safety concerns mean in-person job fairs can’t happen,” says Governor Laura Kelly. “The virtual job fair was an innovative model to keep Kansans healthy and to keep Kansas open for business.”

The Governor says the success of the virtual fair demonstrated the ability that Kansans have to adapt to challenges and provided a virtual tool for connecting job seekers with a variety of employment opportunities throughout Kansas.

KANSASWORKS says those that participated in the June 23 job fair include:

KanEquip Inc.

Foley Equipment

Fuller Industries

Johns Manville

National Beef

PKM Steel Service Inc.

Salina Regional Health Center

Cornejo

Russell Stover

Reser’s Fine Foods

Johnsonville

Dillons

Glassman Corporation

CivicPlus

ADT

Bombardier Aviation

Creekstone Farms

Southwest Medical Center

Farmers Insurance

Goodwill Industries of Kansas

Emprise Bank

Wichita Public Schools

The University of Kansas

“In these challenging times, we have to be flexible,” says Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “I’m proud of our KANSASWORKS team for its creativity in making sure that Kansans continue to have access to employers in a way that keeps everyone safe.”

The Governor says as concerns of COVID-19 remain high in the state, the Department of Commerce will continue to hold virtual job fairs for the remainder of 2020.

The Department of Commerce says events will be held on the following dates:

July 28-30

August 25-27

September 22-24

October 27-29

December 8-9

The Department will provide updates with employers and jobseeker registration links for each fair closer to the scheduled dates.

