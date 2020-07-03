Kansas News Digest

Hello!

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

WICHITA, Kan. — The mayor of Kansas’ largest city wants it to mandate the wearing of masks in line with a statewide executive order that Gov. Laura Kelly issued this week. SENT: 520 words.

EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME

LINDSBORG, Kan. — Monette Johnson wants her husband, Chuck, to see another of the wheat harvests that have been so central to his life. By Kansas News Service. SENT: 1,500 words, for use this weekend.

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIRACLE RECOVERY

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The story of what happened to the Brewster family of Kansas City, Kansas, may be as tragic as any in this pandemic that has taken thousands of lives. By the Kansas City Star. SENT: 1,700 words. For use this weekend.

EXCHANGE-RACIAL JUSTICE-KANSAS LAW ENFORCEMENT MISCONDUCT

TOPEKA, Kan. — For Brandon Johnson, the journey to leading the Kansas board that regulates police officers began 15 years ago, with his face to the ground on a Wichita street and an officer’s knee in his back. By the Wichita Eagle. For weekend use.

BRIEFS:

POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTHEAST — Two sheriff’s deputies have shot an armed 41-year-old man at a campground in a tiny southeast Kansas town following an altercation.

INTERSTATE PEDESTRIAN KILLED — Authorities say a woman walking on Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, has been hit by a vehicle and killed, leading investigators to shut down the northbound lanes of I-635.

WOMAN'S BODY FOUND — Police in Junction City say the body of a woman reported missing last month has been found in a local storage unit.

SPORTS:

