Kansas Health Foundation, Sunflower Foundation award $1.2 million in grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Health Foundation and the Sunflower Foundation have awarded $1.2 million in grants to 118 recipients.

The Kansas Health Foundation and the Sunflower Foundation say they have awarded $1.2 million in grants to 118 school districts and community partners to help feed Kansans through the summer.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizations say unemployment in Kanas reached record numbers which have left many families needing food assistance.

Many districts say they are providing meals to students during the summer, but have limited resources to address the increased need are facing additional challenges with meal distribution to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We know families all across Kansas have been devastated by the economic impacts of this unprecedented public health crisis – access to healthy food has been among the pandemic’s casualties,” says Reggie Robinson, KHF president and CEO. “We’re proud to partner with Sunflower Foundation on this vitally important initiative that aims to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to children and families.”

The foundations say they developed the funding initiative to help school districts and community partners participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. They say many communities, school-supported summer food programs are part of the community’s food security response to COVID-19 and the grantees will use the funding to enhance services that already exist or pay services not reimbursed by the SFSP. This includes the added cost of distributing meals while following public health guidelines and the expansion of summer meal programs.

The organizations say the program is part of over $16.3 million KHF has given to support emergency COVID-19 response and recovery efforts across the state. Sunflower Foundation says the funding is also part of its ongoing efforts to support communities and nonprofits responding to emerging needs related to the health crisis.

Learning Tree Institute at Greenbush says it is an educational foundation located in southeast Kansas and will be administering the grant on behalf of the two foundations.

KHF and Sunflower Foundation say the grant recipients are as follows:

Grantees in smaller school districts with less than 1,000 students (receiving a base of $3,000 each plus a per-pupil rate of $2.17):

USD 101, Erie-Galesburg

USD 105, Rawlins County

USD 106, Western Plains (Grantee: Kansas Food Bank Warehouse)

USD 108, Washington County Schools

USD 112, Central Plains

USD 205, Bluestem

USD 208, Trego Community Schools

USD 211, Norton Community Schools (Grantees: Kansas Food Bank Warehouse and Norton Regional Health Foundation)

USD 215, Lakin

USD 218, Elkhart

USD 220, Ashland (Grantee: Kansas Food Bank Warehouse)

USD 225, Fowler

USD 243, Lebo Waverly

USD 244, Burlington (Grantee: Kansas Food Bank)

USD 245, Southern Coffey County (Grantee: Kansas Food Bank Warehouse)

USD 246, Northeast

USD 252, Southern Lyon County

USD 254, Barber County North

USD 255, South Barber

USD 258, Humboldt Schools

USD 271, Stockton Schools

USD 272, Waconda

USD 281, Graham County Schools (Grantee: Graham County Health Department)

USD 283, Elk Valley

USD 284, Chase County (Grantee: Social Innovation Laboratory)

USD 286, Chautauqua Co Community

USD 289, Wellsville

USD 292, Wheatland Schools

USD 294, Decatur Community Schools

USD 299, Sylvan Grove

USD 420, Osage City (Grantee: Osage City Public Library)

USD 430, Horton Schools (Grantee: Second Harvest Community Food Bank)

USD 449, Pleasant Ridge

USD 454, Burlingame

USD 459, Bucklin Schools

USD 461, Neodesha Schools

USD 462, Central Burden

USD 479, Crest

USD 481, Rural Vista

USD 482, Dighton (Grantee: Kansas Food Bank Warehouse)

USD 483, Kismet Plains

USD 484, Fredonia Schools

USD 487, Herington

USD 498, Valley Heights

USD 499, Galena

USD 507, Satanta

USD 508, Baxter Springs

Grantees in medium-size districts between 1,000 and 10,000 students (receiving a base of $6,000 each plus a per-pupil rate of $2.17):

USD 113, Prairie Hills

USD 202, Turner-Kansas City

USD 231 Gardner Edgerton

USD 234, Fort Scott

USD 248, Girard Schools

USD 250, Pittsburg Community Schools

USD 253, Emporia Public Schools

USD 257, Iola

USD 260, Derby Public Schools

USD 262, Valley Center Public Schools

USD 290, Ottawa

USD 305, Salina (Grantee: St. John's Missionary Baptist Church)

USD 308, Hutchinson Public Schools

USD 309, Nickerson-South Hutchinson

USD 313, Buhler

USD 320, Wamego

USD 321, Kaw Valley

USD 336, Holton

USD 345, Seaman

USD 348, Baldwin

USD 363, Holcomb

USD 367, Osawatomie

USD 470, Arkansas City (Grantee: Arkansas City Recreation)

USD 373, Newton

USD 375, Circle

USD 382, Pratt

USD 383, Manhattan-Ogden

USD 409, Atchison Public Schools

USD 418, McPherson

USD 428, Great Bend

USD 437, Auburn -Washburn

USD 445, Coffeyville Public Schools

USD 446, Independence

USD 450, Shawnee Heights

USD 453, Leavenworth Public Schools

USD 457, Garden City

USD 469, Lansing

USD 473, Chapman

USD 475, Geary County Schools

USD 480, Liberal

USD 489, Hays

USD 491 Eudora

Grantees in large districts with more than 10,000 students (receiving a base of $10,000 each plus a per-pupil rate of $2.17):

USD 233, Olathe

USD 259, Wichita

USD 497, Lawrence

USD 500, Kansas City

USD 501, Topeka Public Schools

USD 512, Shawnee Mission Public Schools

