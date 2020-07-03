Kansas Health Foundation, Sunflower Foundation award $1.2 million in grants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Health Foundation and the Sunflower Foundation have awarded $1.2 million in grants to 118 recipients.
The Kansas Health Foundation and the Sunflower Foundation say they have awarded $1.2 million in grants to 118 school districts and community partners to help feed Kansans through the summer.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizations say unemployment in Kanas reached record numbers which have left many families needing food assistance.
Many districts say they are providing meals to students during the summer, but have limited resources to address the increased need are facing additional challenges with meal distribution to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“We know families all across Kansas have been devastated by the economic impacts of this unprecedented public health crisis – access to healthy food has been among the pandemic’s casualties,” says Reggie Robinson, KHF president and CEO. “We’re proud to partner with Sunflower Foundation on this vitally important initiative that aims to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to children and families.”
The foundations say they developed the funding initiative to help school districts and community partners participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. They say many communities, school-supported summer food programs are part of the community’s food security response to COVID-19 and the grantees will use the funding to enhance services that already exist or pay services not reimbursed by the SFSP. This includes the added cost of distributing meals while following public health guidelines and the expansion of summer meal programs.
The organizations say the program is part of over $16.3 million KHF has given to support emergency COVID-19 response and recovery efforts across the state. Sunflower Foundation says the funding is also part of its ongoing efforts to support communities and nonprofits responding to emerging needs related to the health crisis.
Learning Tree Institute at Greenbush says it is an educational foundation located in southeast Kansas and will be administering the grant on behalf of the two foundations.
KHF and Sunflower Foundation say the grant recipients are as follows:
Grantees in smaller school districts with less than 1,000 students (receiving a base of $3,000 each plus a per-pupil rate of $2.17):
- USD 101, Erie-Galesburg
- USD 105, Rawlins County
- USD 106, Western Plains (Grantee: Kansas Food Bank Warehouse)
- USD 108, Washington County Schools
- USD 112, Central Plains
- USD 205, Bluestem
- USD 208, Trego Community Schools
- USD 211, Norton Community Schools (Grantees: Kansas Food Bank Warehouse and Norton Regional Health Foundation)
- USD 215, Lakin
- USD 218, Elkhart
- USD 220, Ashland (Grantee: Kansas Food Bank Warehouse)
- USD 225, Fowler
- USD 243, Lebo Waverly
- USD 244, Burlington (Grantee: Kansas Food Bank)
- USD 245, Southern Coffey County (Grantee: Kansas Food Bank Warehouse)
- USD 246, Northeast
- USD 252, Southern Lyon County
- USD 254, Barber County North
- USD 255, South Barber
- USD 258, Humboldt Schools
- USD 271, Stockton Schools
- USD 272, Waconda
- USD 281, Graham County Schools (Grantee: Graham County Health Department)
- USD 283, Elk Valley
- USD 284, Chase County (Grantee: Social Innovation Laboratory)
- USD 286, Chautauqua Co Community
- USD 289, Wellsville
- USD 292, Wheatland Schools
- USD 294, Decatur Community Schools
- USD 299, Sylvan Grove
- USD 420, Osage City (Grantee: Osage City Public Library)
- USD 430, Horton Schools (Grantee: Second Harvest Community Food Bank)
- USD 449, Pleasant Ridge
- USD 454, Burlingame
- USD 459, Bucklin Schools
- USD 461, Neodesha Schools
- USD 462, Central Burden
- USD 479, Crest
- USD 481, Rural Vista
- USD 482, Dighton (Grantee: Kansas Food Bank Warehouse)
- USD 483, Kismet Plains
- USD 484, Fredonia Schools
- USD 487, Herington
- USD 498, Valley Heights
- USD 499, Galena
- USD 507, Satanta
- USD 508, Baxter Springs
Grantees in medium-size districts between 1,000 and 10,000 students (receiving a base of $6,000 each plus a per-pupil rate of $2.17):
- USD 113, Prairie Hills
- USD 202, Turner-Kansas City
- USD 231 Gardner Edgerton
- USD 234, Fort Scott
- USD 248, Girard Schools
- USD 250, Pittsburg Community Schools
- USD 253, Emporia Public Schools
- USD 257, Iola
- USD 260, Derby Public Schools
- USD 262, Valley Center Public Schools
- USD 290, Ottawa
- USD 305, Salina (Grantee: St. John's Missionary Baptist Church)
- USD 308, Hutchinson Public Schools
- USD 309, Nickerson-South Hutchinson
- USD 313, Buhler
- USD 320, Wamego
- USD 321, Kaw Valley
- USD 336, Holton
- USD 345, Seaman
- USD 348, Baldwin
- USD 363, Holcomb
- USD 367, Osawatomie
- USD 470, Arkansas City (Grantee: Arkansas City Recreation)
- USD 373, Newton
- USD 375, Circle
- USD 382, Pratt
- USD 383, Manhattan-Ogden
- USD 409, Atchison Public Schools
- USD 418, McPherson
- USD 428, Great Bend
- USD 437, Auburn -Washburn
- USD 445, Coffeyville Public Schools
- USD 446, Independence
- USD 450, Shawnee Heights
- USD 453, Leavenworth Public Schools
- USD 457, Garden City
- USD 469, Lansing
- USD 473, Chapman
- USD 475, Geary County Schools
- USD 480, Liberal
- USD 489, Hays
- USD 491 Eudora
Grantees in large districts with more than 10,000 students (receiving a base of $10,000 each plus a per-pupil rate of $2.17):
- USD 233, Olathe
- USD 259, Wichita
- USD 497, Lawrence
- USD 500, Kansas City
- USD 501, Topeka Public Schools
- USD 512, Shawnee Mission Public Schools
