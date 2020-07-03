Advertisement

Kansas has 277 COVID-19 related deaths, 15,919 positive cases

COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Cases(MGN Image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 277 COVID-19 related deaths and 15,919 positive cases as of Friday, July 3.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has seen 5 more deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday, July 1, bringing the state total up to 277 and a rise in 929 cases, bringing the state case total up to 15,919.

County counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 4
  • Anderson – 4
  • Atchison – 38
  • Barber – 1
  • Barton – 55
  • Bourbon – 28
  • Brown – 12
  • Butler – 63
  • Chase – 4
  • Chautauqua – 4
  • Cherokee – 38
  • Cheyenne – 2
  • Clark – 34
  • Clay – 7
  • Cloud – 21
  • Coffey – 53
  • Comanche – 2
  • Cowley – 73
  • Crawford – 267
  • Dickinson – 8
  • Doniphan – 26
  • Douglas – 251
  • Edwards – 7
  • Elk - 1
  • Ellis – 27
  • Ellsworth – 4
  • Finney – 1,546
  • Ford – 2,015
  • Franklin – 76
  • Geary – 85
  • Gove – 2
  • Grant – 49
  • Gray – 27
  • Greenwood – 11
  • Hamilton – 33
  • Harper – 2
  • Harvey – 45
  • Haskell – 28
  • Hodgeman – 9
  • Jackson – 115
  • Jefferson – 28
  • Jewell – 4
  • Johnson – 2,066
  • Kearny – 48
  • Kiowa – 3
  • Labette – 65
  • Lane – 5
  • Leavenworth – 1,183
  • Lincoln - 1
  • Linn – 15
  • Logan – 1
  • Lyon – 492
  • Marshall – 2
  • Marion – 12
  • McPherson – 77
  • Meade – 30
  • Miami – 39
  • Mitchell – 4
  • Montgomery – 41
  • Morris – 5
  • Morton – 7
  • Nemaha – 27
  • Neosho – 33
  • Ness – 4
  • Norton – 6
  • Osage – 15
  • Osborne – 2
  • Ottawa – 8
  • Pawnee – 3
  • Phillips – 10
  • Pottawatomie – 79
  • Pratt – 11
  • Reno – 84
  • Republic – 9
  • Rice – 4
  • Riley – 249
  • Rooks – 8
  • Rush - 1
  • Russell - 2
  • Saline – 130
  • Scott – 16
  • Sedgwick – 1,564
  • Seward – 995
  • Shawnee – 759
  • Sheridan – 5
  • Sherman – 7
  • Smith – 3
  • Stafford – 1
  • Stanton – 11
  • Stevens – 31
  • Sumner – 13
  • Thomas – 15
  • Trego – 1
  • Wabaunsee – 36
  • Washington – 1
  • Wilson – 3
  • Woodson – 9
  • Wyandotte – 2,553

For more information visit the KDHE website.

