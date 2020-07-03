Kansas has 277 COVID-19 related deaths, 15,919 positive cases
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 277 COVID-19 related deaths and 15,919 positive cases as of Friday, July 3.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has seen 5 more deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday, July 1, bringing the state total up to 277 and a rise in 929 cases, bringing the state case total up to 15,919.
County counts are as follows:
- Allen – 4
- Anderson – 4
- Atchison – 38
- Barber – 1
- Barton – 55
- Bourbon – 28
- Brown – 12
- Butler – 63
- Chase – 4
- Chautauqua – 4
- Cherokee – 38
- Cheyenne – 2
- Clark – 34
- Clay – 7
- Cloud – 21
- Coffey – 53
- Comanche – 2
- Cowley – 73
- Crawford – 267
- Dickinson – 8
- Doniphan – 26
- Douglas – 251
- Edwards – 7
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 27
- Ellsworth – 4
- Finney – 1,546
- Ford – 2,015
- Franklin – 76
- Geary – 85
- Gove – 2
- Grant – 49
- Gray – 27
- Greenwood – 11
- Hamilton – 33
- Harper – 2
- Harvey – 45
- Haskell – 28
- Hodgeman – 9
- Jackson – 115
- Jefferson – 28
- Jewell – 4
- Johnson – 2,066
- Kearny – 48
- Kiowa – 3
- Labette – 65
- Lane – 5
- Leavenworth – 1,183
- Lincoln - 1
- Linn – 15
- Logan – 1
- Lyon – 492
- Marshall – 2
- Marion – 12
- McPherson – 77
- Meade – 30
- Miami – 39
- Mitchell – 4
- Montgomery – 41
- Morris – 5
- Morton – 7
- Nemaha – 27
- Neosho – 33
- Ness – 4
- Norton – 6
- Osage – 15
- Osborne – 2
- Ottawa – 8
- Pawnee – 3
- Phillips – 10
- Pottawatomie – 79
- Pratt – 11
- Reno – 84
- Republic – 9
- Rice – 4
- Riley – 249
- Rooks – 8
- Rush - 1
- Russell - 2
- Saline – 130
- Scott – 16
- Sedgwick – 1,564
- Seward – 995
- Shawnee – 759
- Sheridan – 5
- Sherman – 7
- Smith – 3
- Stafford – 1
- Stanton – 11
- Stevens – 31
- Sumner – 13
- Thomas – 15
- Trego – 1
- Wabaunsee – 36
- Washington – 1
- Wilson – 3
- Woodson – 9
- Wyandotte – 2,553
For more information visit the KDHE website.
