Kansas has 277 COVID-19 related deaths, 15,919 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 277 COVID-19 related deaths and 15,919 positive cases as of Friday, July 3.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has seen 5 more deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday, July 1, bringing the state total up to 277 and a rise in 929 cases, bringing the state case total up to 15,919.

County counts are as follows:

Allen – 4

Anderson – 4

Atchison – 38

Barber – 1

Barton – 55

Bourbon – 28

Brown – 12

Butler – 63

Chase – 4

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 38

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 34

Clay – 7

Cloud – 21

Coffey – 53

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 73

Crawford – 267

Dickinson – 8

Doniphan – 26

Douglas – 251

Edwards – 7

Elk - 1

Ellis – 27

Ellsworth – 4

Finney – 1,546

Ford – 2,015

Franklin – 76

Geary – 85

Gove – 2

Grant – 49

Gray – 27

Greenwood – 11

Hamilton – 33

Harper – 2

Harvey – 45

Haskell – 28

Hodgeman – 9

Jackson – 115

Jefferson – 28

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 2,066

Kearny – 48

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 65

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,183

Lincoln - 1

Linn – 15

Logan – 1

Lyon – 492

Marshall – 2

Marion – 12

McPherson – 77

Meade – 30

Miami – 39

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 41

Morris – 5

Morton – 7

Nemaha – 27

Neosho – 33

Ness – 4

Norton – 6

Osage – 15

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 8

Pawnee – 3

Phillips – 10

Pottawatomie – 79

Pratt – 11

Reno – 84

Republic – 9

Rice – 4

Riley – 249

Rooks – 8

Rush - 1

Russell - 2

Saline – 130

Scott – 16

Sedgwick – 1,564

Seward – 995

Shawnee – 759

Sheridan – 5

Sherman – 7

Smith – 3

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 11

Stevens – 31

Sumner – 13

Thomas – 15

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 36

Washington – 1

Wilson – 3

Woodson – 9

Wyandotte – 2,553

For more information visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.