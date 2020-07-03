K-State personal financial planning department head nationally recognized in field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The head of the new personal financial planning department head has been nationally recognized as a rising star in his field.

Martin Seay, associate professor of personal financial planning and certified financial planner, has been named to the 40 Under 40 list for 2020 by InvestmentNews, according to the college. The list is created as a way to recognize young talent in the industry.

K-State says Seay was chosen from a pool of about 1,000 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews.

“I am honored by this recognition from InvestmentNews, which is testament to the support and resources that Kansas State University and the College for Health and Human Sciences have provided to the personal financial planning program and faculty,” says Seay.

K-State says with the approval of the Kansas Board of Regents, the personal financial planning program became a department in the College of Health and Human Sciences at the start of the new fiscal year. Seay was selected as the first department leader.

The school says Seay has been a faculty member since 2012 and teaches both undergraduate and graduate students. Seay’s research focuses on borrowing decisions, how psychological characteristics shape financial behavior and methodology in financial planning research. His work has been published in the Journal of Behavioral Finance, Journal of Financial Counseling and Planning, Financial Services Review, Journal of Consumer Affairs, Journal of Financial Services Professionals, Journal Financial Planning and Journal of Financial Therapy.

Seay says he currently serves as president for the Financial Planning Association, the largest membership organization for certified financial planning professionals in the nation. He also serves on the editorial review board for the Journal of Financial Planning and the Journal of Financial Therapy and as a director for the Academy of Financial Services.

Seay says he received his doctorate in housing and consumer economics with an emphasis in family financial planning from the University of Georgia.

“The 2020 class of 40 Under 40 honorees represent the best of the future of the financial advice community,” says George B. Moriarty, chief content officer of InvestmentNews. “These men and women have already made their marks on the industry through exceptional leadership and service to their communities.”

The 2020 40 Under 40 list can be found here.

