Huntoon St. to close in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southwest Huntoon St. will close on July 6.

The City of Topeka says it will close SW Huntoon St on July 6 between SW Urish and SW Arbor Valley Drive.

The City says a utility stormwater pipe running south to north under Huntoon is in poor condition and needs to be replaced.

All business and residential properties along the street will remain accessible, according to the City.

The City says the project is scheduled to be completed by August 28.

