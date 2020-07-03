Advertisement

Gov. Kelly fights for Equal Rights Amendment to be 28th Constitutional Amendment

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly has joined a coalition fighting for the recognition of the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Constitutional Amendment.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has signed onto a brief with 18 states and the District of Columbia urging the National Archives and Records Administration to recognize the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. constitution.

“After generations of fighting for equal treatment and nearly 50 years after Kansas first passed the Equal Rights Amendment, the required 38 states have ratified it, and the Amendment should take its rightful place in the Constitution,” says Governor Kelly. “Kansas will join the chorus of other states proclaiming that equal rights belong to all Americans, regardless of sex.”

The amendment, originally proposed in 1972, reads, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Governor Kelly says Kansas was one of the first seven states to approve the amendment only days after its proposal at the urging of the late Governor Robert Docking.

Governor Kelly says the lawsuit asks the courts to direct the Archivist of the United States to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Archivist, however, argues that the time has expired and the amendment is dead, even though the required three-quarters of states have passed it.

“In the year 2020, the fact that women and men are equal should not be controversial, but women still face discrimination, earn less than their male counterparts and are underrepresented in public life,” says Governor Kelly. That is why I’ve committed to addressing the gender parity on our state boards, it’s why I fight for women’s rights to their own healthcare decisions, and it’s why I am signing onto this lawsuit today.”

The lawsuit, Virginia v. Ferriero, is pending in the United States District Court for the Court of Columbia. Governor Kellly says other states that have joined the brief are Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

The brief can be found here.

