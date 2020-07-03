Friday forecast: Seasonal temperatures with hit and miss showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Seasonal temperatures near 90° will continue through the holiday weekend. With the humidity in place that may push heat indices in the mid to possibly upper 90s so nothing too extreme but enough where making sure you’re staying hydrated is still important.

Storm chances continue to be the biggest question. There does remain a chance of storms everyday through Sunday and certainly can’t rule out more storms next week compared to what’s indicated in the 8 day. Unfortunately the storm chances are leaning more toward the daytime hours vs at night so that’ll be something to continue to stay updated on with the latest forecast. Despite that fact don’t cancel any outdoor plans you may have because there will be many spots that don’t get rain but don’t be surprised if you have to dodge a shower or storm on any day or maybe you’re in a spot that gets rain everyday.

July 3, 2020 8 Day (WIBW)

Today: The rain from Thursday night will continue to diminish shortly after sunrise leading to mostly cloudy and dry conditions this morning before storms redevelop this afternoon. The best chance is anytime after 2pm. Highs will be in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Any storms that develop this afternoon will diminish by sunset leading to partly cloudy and dry conditions overnight. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds NE/E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow, Independence Day: Had to put in at least a slight chance of storms that could develop anytime including isolated showers/storms in the morning. The high temperatures will depend on rain and cloud cover. Again still think most areas stay dry but check back tomorrow on the latest details on the rain chance. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

The good news is that any storms that develop during the day Saturday will dissipate by sunset leading to dry conditions just in time for any fireworks you may want to set off.

Because of low confidence in the models for Sunday on an isolated storm chance, am going to leave the 8 day dry and just increase the cloud cover to partly sunny skies vs the mostly sunny skies we’ve had all week but don’t be surprised if we have to put in a storm chance in for Sunday.

Next week highs remain in the 90s but gradually warm up in the mid 90s by the end of the week. While the only storm chance in the 8 day is Thursday night there still remains at least a chance of isolated storms almost everyday so will continue to fine tune the forecast each day as confidence increases.

Taking Action:

Despite storm chances existing almost everyday in the next 8 days, there isn’t one particular day where you would need to cancel any outdoor plans however you may have to dodge showers/storms if you are outside. Have a plan by keeping an eye on the radar in case you have to seek shelter quickly. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be the main weather hazards with any storms through the weekend as the risk for hail/wind are relatively low. While clouds have kept the temperatures at a tolerable level compared to what we could be dealing with if we had more sun, stay hydrated and safe in the heat. It will remain humid with heat indices ranging anywhere from 92-98.

