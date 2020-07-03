Fire damages home on Yorkshire in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt after a house fire in west Topeka.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 300 block of SW Yorkshire just after 11:00p.m. Thursday.

According to the home owner, he came out of his house and found fire on the side of his garage, reaching to the roof.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but not before it did extensive damage to the garage.

The home owner said inside the garage was a Model T.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

