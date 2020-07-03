Advertisement

Fire damages home on Yorkshire in Topeka

Crews were able to put out a fire on Yorkshire, but it did extensive damage.
Crews were able to put out a fire on Yorkshire, but it did extensive damage.(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt after a house fire in west Topeka.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 300 block of SW Yorkshire just after 11:00p.m. Thursday.

According to the home owner, he came out of his house and found fire on the side of his garage, reaching to the roof.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but not before it did extensive damage to the garage.

The home owner said inside the garage was a Model T.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Married 60 years, COVID claims husband, wife 30 hours apart

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Sandy and Gary Shofner were looking forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary when COVID-19 struck.

News

Married 60 years, COVID claims husband, wife 30 hours apart

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gary and Sandy Shofner were married nearly 60 years. Both developed COVID-19, and passed away a day apart.

News

Temple Beth Sholom Blintz Brunch rescheduled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Blintze Brunch has been rescheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. July 19th.

News

Two KC police officers shot in separate incidents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Two Kansas City police officers were shot in two separate incidents Thursday.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Commission lifts bar restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shawnee Co. Commission lifts bar restrictions

News

Shawnee Co. Commissioners reject Governor’s mask order, develop less severe standards

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Riley County commissioners decide to allow Governor's mask executive order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County commissioners decide to allow Governor's mask executive order, will revisit after Manhattan City Commission meets on Tuesday, July 7th

News

One in custody after stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
One person is in custody after a Topeka stabbing.

Forecast

Scattered storms overnight, hot Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the 90s.

News

Another alligator found in Wildcat Creek in Manhattan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Another alligator found in Wildcat Creek in Manhattan, it is not one of the two alligators recently stolen from Manhattan Reptile World.