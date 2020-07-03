Advertisement

Dog shot after attacking TPD officer in East Topeka

Multiple TPD units were called to the 100 block of SE Market after an officer was attacked by a dog attempting to make contact with a resident.
Multiple TPD units were called to the 100 block of SE Market after an officer was attacked by a dog attempting to make contact with a resident.(Phil Anderson)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple units are outside an East Topeka house Friday morning attempting to make contact with someone inside.

The incident began around 7 a.m. when officers arrived in the 100 block of SE Market St.

Officials on scene tell 13 NEWS that an officer was bitten by a dog while attempting to make contact inside with a person in the home. The officer then shot the dog.

Officers outside the house can be heard using a loudspeaker to communicate with the person inside.

No word on who police are looking for or why.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail asks Topekans to use the holiday weekend to reflect

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka is asking residents to use the July 4 Holiday Weekend to reflect instead of gathering to celebrate.

News

Kansas organization pleads with Senate for food security relief package

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Appleseed pleads the Senate to act on food security in Kansas before many go hungry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

News

Shooting at 1419 S.W. Boswell on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Updated: 3 hours ago
One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting late Thursday morning at 1419 S.W. Boswell in Topeka.

News

Man walks into hospital emergency room with gunshot wound to the leg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A man showed up early Friday at the Stormont Vail Hospital emergency department with a gunshot wound to the leg.

News

Pair of Lyon County Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two inmates at the Lyon County Jail in Emporia have tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Truck driver seriously injured Thursday in Clay County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A truck driver was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon near Clifton in Clay County, authorities said.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Seasonal temperatures with hit and miss showers/storms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
The unsettled weather pattern continues with at least a chance of storms everyday this weekend

News

West Topeka house fire blamed on improper fireworks disposal

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
No one was hurt after a house fire in west Topeka.