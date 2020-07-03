Dog shot after attacking TPD officer in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple units are outside an East Topeka house Friday morning attempting to make contact with someone inside.

The incident began around 7 a.m. when officers arrived in the 100 block of SE Market St.

Officials on scene tell 13 NEWS that an officer was bitten by a dog while attempting to make contact inside with a person in the home. The officer then shot the dog.

Officers outside the house can be heard using a loudspeaker to communicate with the person inside.

No word on who police are looking for or why.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

